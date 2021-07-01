Princess Diana’s 60 most iconic looks on what would have been her 60th birthday

Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday today and we’re taking a look at her most iconic looks.

The Princess of Wales was a style icon in 80s and 90s right up until her tragic death in August 1997.

Princess Diana would have marked 60th birthday today

From her stunning wedding dress to the infamous little black number, here is Princess Diana‘s top 60 outfits.

Firstly, Diana’s iconic wedding dress (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

1. Firstly, the wedding dress

In July 1981, Diana married Prince Charles in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Meanwhile, her wedding dress was designed by husband and wife duo, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

In addition, the gown was an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown, with a 25-foot train and a 153-yard tulle veil.

2. Pink dress outside Kensington Palace

Secondly, all in pink! (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

3. A Legally Blonde moment!

Thirdly, a pink blazer look (Credit: Cover Images)

4. The green blazer

Diana in green (Credit: Cover Images)

5. One-shoulder sequin gown

Diana looked incredible in this one-shoulder glittery dress (Credit: Cover Images)

6. The suit dress

Diana often wore suits (Credit: Cover Images)

7. A halterneck white dress

A white lace number (Credit: Cover Images)

8. Red polka dot!

Diana was a fan of polka dots (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

9. Similarly, more polka dots!

And again! (Credit: Photo by Steve Fenton/Shutterstock)

10. Baby blue strapless number

Diana often turned heads with her stunning outfits (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

11. Dungarees – a more casual look

Diana looked equally stunning in casual outfits (Credit: Photo by Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock)

12. Princess of the Ball

A true princess (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

13. A true princess in a blue gown

The princess in blue (Credit: Photo by Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

14. Tartan dress

Diana was a fan of tartan (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

15. The iconic Elvis dress!

The iconic Elvis dress (Credit: Photo by David Levenson/Shutterstock)

16. Red number

Princess Diana would have marked her 60th birthday today (Credit: Photo by Eddie Boldizsar/Shutterstock)

17. Another suit

(Credit: Photo by Today/Shutterstock)

18. Black and white stripes

Also a fan of stripes! (Credit: Photo by Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock)

19. The ‘Revenge dress’

This dress became iconic (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

20. Sporty look

We love Diana’s dressed down looks (Credit: Photo by News Group/Shutterstock)

21. Purple gown

A vision in purple (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

22. She rocked the ’90s look

(Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

23. A vision in white

Diana in the ’80s (Credit: Photo by Kip Rano/Shutterstock)

24. Another black gown

Diana during public engagements (Credit: Photo by Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)

25. Diana during her engagements

(Credit: Photo by Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

26. Cream and burgundy dress

(Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

27. Vacation style

A more relaxed side to Diana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

28. Another black glittery number

She was always elegant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

29. Swimsuit style!

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

30. New mum dress

Diana when she stepped out of the Lindo Wing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

31. One-shoulder blue dress

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

32. Another of Diana’s casual looks

Diana always looked stylish (Credit: SplashNews.com)

33. Another princess gown

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

34. Black dress and pearls

(Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

35. Strapless gown

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

36. Diana loved a blazer

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

37. Diana’s engagement outfit

Diana in her engagement photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

38. White and pink dress

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

39. Cream blazer suit

Diana branded the ‘People’s Princess’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

40. New mum red dress

Diana outside Lindo Wing after the birth of Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

41. Lilac suit

(Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

42. Sparkly dress

(Credit: JAMES/NOBLE / SplashNews.com)

43. Light blue glittery dress

(Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

44. Another sparkly number

(Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

45. Another blazer look

Diana loved a blazer look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

46. Polo chic

Diana wore a yellow suit look to the Polo match (Credit: SplashNews.com)

47. Blue stripes

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

48. The red coat

Diana pictured in 1989 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

49. Cream and black coat

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

50. Meanwhile, more polka dots!

Diana was a style icon in the ’80s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

51. Another tartan look

Diana rocked the tartan look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

52. Blue and white look

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

53. Another black number

(Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

54. Red off the shoulder dress

Diana always looked stunning in red (Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

55. Black ballgown

Another beautiful gown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

56. Red suit

(Credit: Howard L. Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

57. And more tartan!

Diana alongside her sons Prince Harry and Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

58. Light blue suit

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

59. Meanwhile, it’s another LBD!

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

60. Diana always stunned in blue

(Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

How will William and Harry mark Princess Diana’s birthday?

Meanwhile, on Thursday (July 1), Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue to honour what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, they will reportedly make separate speeches during the ceremony.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time.

