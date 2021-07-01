Princess Diana’s 60 most iconic looks on what would have been her 60th birthday

Princess Diana birthday
Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday today and we’re taking a look at her most iconic looks.

The Princess of Wales was a style icon in 80s and 90s right up until her tragic death in August 1997.

Princess Diana would have marked 60th birthday today

From her stunning wedding dress to the infamous little black number, here is Princess Diana‘s top 60 outfits.

Princess Diana birthday
Firstly, Diana’s iconic wedding dress (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

1. Firstly, the wedding dress

In July 1981, Diana married Prince Charles in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Meanwhile, her wedding dress was designed by husband and wife duo, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

In addition, the gown was an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown, with a 25-foot train and a 153-yard tulle veil.

Keep reading to discover more of Diana’s stunning looks.

2. Pink dress outside Kensington Palace

Princess Diana birthday
Secondly, all in pink! (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

3. A Legally Blonde moment!

Princess Diana birthday
Thirdly, a pink blazer look (Credit: Cover Images)

4. The green blazer

Princess Diana birthday
Diana in green (Credit: Cover Images)

5. One-shoulder sequin gown

Princess Diana birthday
Diana looked incredible in this one-shoulder glittery dress (Credit: Cover Images)

6. The suit dress

Princess Diana birthday
Diana often wore suits (Credit: Cover Images)

7. A halterneck white dress

Princess Diana birthday
A white lace number (Credit: Cover Images)

8. Red polka dot!

Princess Diana birthday
Diana was a fan of polka dots (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

9. Similarly, more polka dots!

Princess Diana birthday
And again! (Credit: Photo by Steve Fenton/Shutterstock)

10. Baby blue strapless number

Princess Diana birthday
Diana often turned heads with her stunning outfits (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

11. Dungarees – a more casual look

Princess Diana birthday
Diana looked equally stunning in casual outfits (Credit: Photo by Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock)

12. Princess of the Ball

Princess Diana birthday
A true princess (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

13. A true princess in a blue gown

Princess Diana birthday
The princess in blue (Credit: Photo by Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

14. Tartan dress

Princess Diana birthday
Diana was a fan of tartan (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

15. The iconic Elvis dress!

Princess Diana birthday
The iconic Elvis dress (Credit: Photo by David Levenson/Shutterstock)

16. Red number

Princess Diana birthday
Princess Diana would have marked her 60th birthday today (Credit: Photo by Eddie Boldizsar/Shutterstock)

17. Another suit

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Photo by Today/Shutterstock)

18. Black and white stripes

Princess Diana birthday
Also a fan of stripes! (Credit: Photo by Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock)

19. The ‘Revenge dress’

Princess Diana birthday
This dress became iconic (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

20. Sporty look

Princess Diana birthday
We love Diana’s dressed down looks (Credit: Photo by News Group/Shutterstock)

21. Purple gown

Princess Diana birthday
A vision in purple (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

22. She rocked the ’90s look

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

23. A vision in white

Princess Diana birthday
Diana in the ’80s (Credit: Photo by Kip Rano/Shutterstock)

24. Another black gown

Princess Diana birthday
Diana during public engagements (Credit: Photo by Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)

25. Diana during her engagements

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Photo by Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

26. Cream and burgundy dress

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

27. Vacation style

Princess Diana birthday
A more relaxed side to Diana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

28. Another black glittery number

Princess Diana birthday
She was always elegant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

29. Swimsuit style!

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

30. New mum dress

Princess Diana birthday
Diana when she stepped out of the Lindo Wing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

31. One-shoulder blue dress

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

32. Another of Diana’s casual looks

Princess Diana birthday
Diana always looked stylish (Credit: SplashNews.com)

33. Another princess gown

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

34. Black dress and pearls

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

35. Strapless gown

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

36. Diana loved a blazer

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

37. Diana’s engagement outfit

Princess Diana birthday
Diana in her engagement photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

38. White and pink dress

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

39. Cream blazer suit

Princess Diana birthday
Diana branded the ‘People’s Princess’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

40. New mum red dress

Princess Diana birthday
Diana outside Lindo Wing after the birth of Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

41. Lilac suit

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

42. Sparkly dress

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: JAMES/NOBLE / SplashNews.com)

43. Light blue glittery dress

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

44. Another sparkly number

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

45. Another blazer look

Princess Diana birthday
Diana loved a blazer look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

46. Polo chic

Princess Diana birthday
Diana wore a yellow suit look to the Polo match (Credit: SplashNews.com)

47. Blue stripes

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

48. The red coat

Princess Diana birthday
Diana pictured in 1989 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

49. Cream and black coat

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

50. Meanwhile, more polka dots!

Princess Diana birthday
Diana was a style icon in the ’80s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

51. Another tartan look

Princess Diana birthday
Diana rocked the tartan look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

52. Blue and white look

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

53. Another black number

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

54. Red off the shoulder dress

Princess Diana birthday
Diana always looked stunning in red (Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

 55. Black ballgown

Princess Diana birthday
Another beautiful gown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

56. Red suit

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Howard L. Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

57. And more tartan!

Princess Diana birthday
Diana alongside her sons Prince Harry and Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

58. Light blue suit

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

59. Meanwhile, it’s another LBD!

Princess Diana
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

60. Diana always stunned in blue

Princess Diana birthday
(Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

How will William and Harry mark Princess Diana’s birthday?

Meanwhile, on Thursday (July 1), Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue to honour what would have been her 60th birthday.

However, they will reportedly make separate speeches during the ceremony.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time.

