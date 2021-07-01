Princess Diana’s 60 most iconic looks on what would have been her 60th birthday

|
Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday today and we’re taking a look at her most iconic looks.
The Princess of Wales was a style icon in 80s and 90s right up until her tragic death in August 1997.
Princess Diana would have marked 60th birthday today
From her stunning wedding dress to the infamous little black number, here is Princess Diana‘s top 60 outfits.
1. Firstly, the wedding dress
In July 1981, Diana married Prince Charles in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Meanwhile, her wedding dress was designed by husband and wife duo, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.
In addition, the gown was an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown, with a 25-foot train and a 153-yard tulle veil.
2. Pink dress outside Kensington Palace
3. A Legally Blonde moment!
4. The green blazer
5. One-shoulder sequin gown
6. The suit dress
7. A halterneck white dress
8. Red polka dot!
9. Similarly, more polka dots!
10. Baby blue strapless number
11. Dungarees – a more casual look
12. Princess of the Ball
13. A true princess in a blue gown
14. Tartan dress
15. The iconic Elvis dress!
16. Red number
17. Another suit
18. Black and white stripes
19. The ‘Revenge dress’
20. Sporty look
21. Purple gown
22. She rocked the ’90s look
23. A vision in white
24. Another black gown
25. Diana during her engagements
26. Cream and burgundy dress
27. Vacation style
28. Another black glittery number
29. Swimsuit style!
30. New mum dress
31. One-shoulder blue dress
32. Another of Diana’s casual looks
33. Another princess gown
34. Black dress and pearls
35. Strapless gown
36. Diana loved a blazer
37. Diana’s engagement outfit
38. White and pink dress
39. Cream blazer suit
40. New mum red dress
41. Lilac suit
42. Sparkly dress
43. Light blue glittery dress
44. Another sparkly number
45. Another blazer look
46. Polo chic
47. Blue stripes
48. The red coat
49. Cream and black coat
50. Meanwhile, more polka dots!
51. Another tartan look
52. Blue and white look
53. Another black number
54. Red off the shoulder dress
55. Black ballgown
56. Red suit
57. And more tartan!
58. Light blue suit
59. Meanwhile, it’s another LBD!
60. Diana always stunned in blue
How will William and Harry mark Princess Diana’s birthday?
Meanwhile, on Thursday (July 1), Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue to honour what would have been her 60th birthday.
However, they will reportedly make separate speeches during the ceremony.
Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time.
