Princess Diana’s brother shares touching tribute to mark her 61st birthday

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, has paid a bittersweet tribute on what would have been her birthday.

The late Princess of Wales, who died in a Paris car crash in August 1997, would have turned 61 today. She was 36 when she passed away.

Nearly a quarter of a century on from her death, her sibling marked the occasion on Instagram.

Princess Diana would have been 61 today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Remembering Princess Diana and her birthday

Charles, Diana’s younger brother, told his 84,000 followers this morning (Friday July 1) how reminders of his sister are everywhere.

The 58-year-old, who goes by the title Viscount Althorp, illustrated this with an image of a memorial plaque.

He also shared a short clip on Instagram Stories that seemed to show him visiting Diana’s grave.

She is interred on an island on a lake in the grounds of Althorp Park, where her family have lived for centuries.

As he filmed the serene scene showing lots of blue sky, three ducks flew across it.

Charles captioned the short video: “Duck fly past.”

Charles Spencer is Diana’s youngest sibling – he also has another two elder sisters (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Dedicated to her memory

Charles paid a lengthier tribute on the main account, captioning a snap of the memorial plaque.

He wrote: “Yesterday I was crossing a park in London when I suddenly came across this in the pathway – one of the many that stud parts of the capital, in Diana’s memory.

Amazing to think of the enduring impact of a woman who died so young.

“Today – 25 years on – would have been her 61st birthday.”

Dozens of followers expressed how grateful they were for Charles’ post.

Many offered him their best wishes and thoughts on a special family day when he cannot be with his sister.

Others exchanged anecdotes in the comments section about how they heard about her passing.

But even more wanted to remember and celebrate Diana, wishing her a “happy heavenly birthday”.

It is almost 25 years since she passed away (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Always remembered – on her birthday and every day,” one fan praised her.

“The unique Diana whose beauty will never be extinguished from our minds.”

Another contributed: “Happy Heavenly Birthday, Diana Princess of hearts.”

And a third person added: “She’s still missed. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Diana.”

