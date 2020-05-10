Princess Diana and Meghan Markle would have battled, says Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell believes there would have been a "battle" between the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana if the late royal was still alive.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here star worked as Diana's butler for 10 years until her death in 1997.

Princess Diana 'would have had a battle with Meghan' (Credit: Splash)

And he thinks the two women are very similar so would have "clashed" over their opposing views if they ever got to meet.

He said: "I think, possibly, they would have clashed.

It would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way.

"I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things.

And Paul believes Diana's son, Prince Harry, was attracted to the former actress because of her similarities to his mother.

He said: "Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana.

"Both are women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

Paul believes Meghan has a "game plan" and is always looking for attention and a career boost, whereas he felt his late employer only courted the media to give herself "a voice".

Paul Burrell thinks the strong women would have clashed (Credit: Splash)

He added to Closer magazine: "I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naive.

Courting press

"Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice.

"And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors.

"You could say Meghan does too - but I think her courting of the press is more for her career.

"In years to come, we'll see her on red carpets, with A-list friends, in films perhaps.

"Diana wasn't like that - she wasn't interested in self-promotion."

