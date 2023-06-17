Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at royal engagements praised as similarity to Kate revealed

Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at royal engagements has been praised by a royal expert.

The Princess, eight, is the only daughter of Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41. She is also the younger sister of Prince George, nine, and the older sister of Prince Louis, five.

In a new interview, royal expert Tessa Dunlop, has claimed that Princess Charlotte is “more relaxed” than Prince George and “composed” like her mother.

Princess Charlotte has been praised for having composure like her mother (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at royal engagements

Tessa told OK! Magazine: “Charlotte seems quite composed, she looks out for her little brother, she’s very photogenic and in many ways more relaxed than George.”

She added: “She’s still quite young, it’s quite cleverly choreographed. I think we believe we see a lot more of Charlotte than we really do.

“From the sort of camera angles, the photographs, to her little appearance wearing a matching headpiece with her mother at the Coronation.”

Tessa added that Charlotte’s mother Kate has “always been very composed”. “Kate is not a fool, she knows they’ve got a whole life ahead of them,” she said.

Kate Middleton is often praised for her behaviour at royal engagements (Credit: Splash News)

Along with her brothers, Princess Charlotte is making an appearance at her grandfather’s Trooping the Colour birthday Parade today (June 17).

Like Princess Charlotte, Kate is often praised by fans at royal engagements. Just recently the Princess of Wales attended the Maidenhead Rugby Club to discuss the lifelong impact of early childhood.

Unlike her usual hair down style, the Princess sported a ponytail, light blue top and dark blue bottoms.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Sporty Catherine is in her element! Look at that smile! Getting a bit of training before getting down to business#PrincesofWales #PrincessCatherine.”

A second wrote: “She looks so cute! I love sporty Catherine.”

“She looks so refreshing!! Finally a ponytail comeback,” another said. And a fourth added: “Stunning, beautiful.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton parenting

Earlier this year, a royal expert claimed that Prince William and Kate have a modern approach when it comes to raising their children.

Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: “I think William and Catherine are making a good job of giving their children as much of a normal upbringing as possible.

“The family dynamics look to be very normal. They both, William in particular, have spoken before about the importance of mental health and giving their children emotional intelligence and the space to tell their parents how they’re feeling and what their emotions are.”

It was recently revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t invited to the King’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden wrote in his column: “When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit royal duties three years ago, Queen Elizabeth said they would ‘always be much loved members of my family.

“And Buckingham Palace officials were keen to stress that they would continue to be invited to family events. I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not, however, been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade next weekend.

“It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations.”

