Princess Charlotte uses different surname at school to make her a more ‘normal pupil’

Princess Charlotte uses a special nickname to help make her sound like a “normal pupil” a report has claimed.

The young princess, six, will be starting her new school year this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

What is the surname Princess Charlotte goes by at school?

Charlotte and her older brother George, eight, attend the private Thomas’s Battersea school in south London.

But The Mirror says that insiders say that the two royal kids are treated just as normally as other pupils.

Read more: 8 refreshing pictures of the royal children acting just like regular kids – tears, tantrums and tongues!

And that extends to the name that Charlotte goes by.

The Princess’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, while her royal title is Her Royal Highness Charlotte of Cambridge.

However, at school she is simply called Charlotte Cambridge.

Previously, her parents have called her respectively ‘Mignonette’ (meaning small and sweet in French) or ‘Lottie’ at home.

The Cambridge family have all used different surnames at school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What surname does Prince George go by?

Like his sister, George goes by the name George Cambridge.

This follows royal tradition. Both Charlotte and George’s father, Prince William, was known as William Wales at school.

The surname refers to his father, Charles, Prince of Wales.

Furthermore, Charlotte’s Uncle Harry was also known as Harry Wales at school.

In fact, William and Harry used the surname during their decorated military careers, too.

Kate Middleton’s children have the surname Cambridge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Royal insider: Is Kate Middleton a princess? Why isn’t she styled like Princess Diana?