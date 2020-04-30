Princess Charlotte to get birthday party despite lockdown as grandparents 'arrange special delivery'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, is due to celebrate her birthday in lockdown this weekend.

And it seems the family aren't going to let the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spoil her fun as she turns five.

Charlotte's grandparents, Kate's mum and dad Carole and Michael Middleton, will be sending a "very special delivery" to the Cambridges' home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte's grandparents will treat to her to a birthday surprise, according to one royal expert (Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge/ALPR/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

That's according to royal expert Angela Mollard, who explained on the podcast Royals that Carole and Michael - owners of a well-established party supply business - wouldn't likely let their granddaughter's special day go unmarked.

Lockdown at their Norfolk home

She said on the podcast: "They are at the forefront of any development in the party world. They are very business savvy as a couple.

"In fact, Kate, Pippa and James have all worked for their party planning company over the years at various times.

A special delivery to Anmer Hall.

"I imagine there's been a special delivery to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, especially for Charlotte. I don't think she'll be short of fancy dress costumes and party hats and whistles and the like. They'll make sure of that."

The Cambridges are currently in lockdown at their Norfolk home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte and her brother, Prince George, are understood to be spending the lockdown with their little brother, Louis, and mum and dad Will and Kate, who have been homeschooling them.

Staying in touch

The youngsters are said to have been keeping in touch with the Prince Charles and the Queen, who are in isolation at Balmoral and Windsor Castle respectively.

An insider shared with Fabulous Magazine: "Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis speak to the Queen, known as 'Gan Gan' and Prince Phillip as often as possible.

Charlotte likes to keep in touch with the Queen and Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor."

The insider went on to reveal that the Cambridge children are also in regular contact with Prince Charles.

They added: "They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers. And speak to him about lambs, squirrels, highland cattle etc."

