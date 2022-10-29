The bond between Princess Charlotte and the late Princess Diana isn’t just a family one, it’s also a supernatural one, it has been claimed.

A celebrity psychic believes the ghost of the late Princess Diana is watching over her granddaughter amid fears their Adelaide Cottage home could be haunted.

The Grade II building is the home of Prince William and Kate and their young family.

As a result of wanting to be close to the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales moved to the cottage earlier this year.

And, according to Jasmine Anderson, Charlotte is being ‘protected’ by her late grandmother Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte is reportedly being ‘protected’ by Princess Diana’s ghost (Credit: Splash News)

Claims Princess Charlotte’s room is ‘haunted’

Speaking to OK!, Jasmine claimed: “Diana is so protective over children, including her grandchildren, but particularly Charlotte. There’s a need for protection there. It’s something to do with the room in the house. I feel like it could be haunted.”

She went on to claim: “Something has been seen in the nursery, that’s what I’m getting.”

There’s a need for protection there. It’s something to do with the room in the house. I feel like it could be haunted.

Adelaide Cottage was built in 1831, and sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Initially, the property was built as a retreat for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV.

The four-bedroom home has a huge and varied history, including being used by Queen Victoria.

Additionally, it became the home of Princess Margaret’s former lover Peter Townsend. However, Adelaide Cottage has been updated several times since Townsend lived there, including renovations in 2015.

Yet the psychic spookiness doesn’t just stop with ghosts. In addition to the supernatural protection, Jasmine also revealed that she believes seven-year-old Charlotte could also have a ‘psychic gift’.

Furthermore, she alleged: “It might be that Charlotte has a psychic gift and she’s kind of being protected in that aspect.”

Princess Diana’s ghost is reported to be ‘protecting’ her grandchildren (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Charlotte to be handed ‘one of Diana’s most prized heirlooms’

Royal sources have also claimed that Charlotte is set to inherit one of her late grandmother’s most “iconic” heirlooms.

The stunning Spencer Tiara, which Diana wore on her wedding day, is expected to be passed onto the royal.

The beautiful heritage piece is thought to have been created in 1767 and was remodelled in the 1930s.

It was one of the most memorable pieces that Diana wore, and is iconic with Diana’s wedding to the then Prince Charles in 1981.

A source told GoodToKnow that Princess Charlotte will be given “the pick of the palace jewels” when she is older, including the Spencer Tiara.

Prince William and his uncle Earl Charles – Diana’s brother – have reportedly discussed the item. As a result, the special headpiece will go to Charlotte.

The insider claimed: “Prince William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday.”

Additionally, they added: “William is quite aware the Earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Read more: Princess Charlotte’s royal future ‘revealed’ as Prince George faces ‘pressures’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.