Hilarious Princess Charlotte moment at Philip memorial as fans compare her to Diana

An adorable moment of Princess Charlotte at the Prince Philip memorial has left royal fans comparing her to Princess Diana.

The six-year-old royal attended the service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday alongside brother Prince George and their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, viewers watching the service spotted a cute and funny moment from Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte pulled a funny face during the service (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip memorial

As cameras zoomed in on George, Charlotte and mum Kate Middleton, Charlotte is seen pulling a face.

Read more: Prince Philip memorial: Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend as fans gush

One royal watcher shared the moment on Twitter and joked: “The look when you see yourself on TV.”

The moment went down a treat with fans as many said her facial expressions mirrored that of her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The look when you see yourself on TV. #PrincePhilip (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/9Jsx0gT7Kp — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) March 29, 2022

One person said: “She channels the Princess Diana’s face expression and spontaneous smile.”

Another added a photo of Diana pulling the same face as they wrote: “Princess Charlotte be…”

One added: “Princess Charlotte is starting to look like Diana.”

Others speculated what Charlotte could have been pulling the face for.

One tweeted: “I think she had the hiccups and and was a bit embarrassed, she knew the cameras will notice. So funny.”

The Cambridges arriving to the service yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “I think it looks like she had a hiccup and then got a bit embarrassed.

“What a sweetheart. I just love their family.”

Meanwhile, others just gushed over the sweet moment.

One said: “Princess Charlotte is the cutest thing.”

Another added: “She was sooooooo well behaved today; what a credit to her parents.”

Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lUq7uPe1cG — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) March 29, 2022

What happened between Princess Beatrice and Charlotte?

Another sweet moment which fans spotted was between Charlotte and Princess Beatrice.

During yesterday’s service, the royals were seen singing a hymn as Charlotte turns around and spots Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice then spots Charlotte and they both grin at each other.

Read more: Kate’s reassuring comment to daughter Princess Charlotte at Philip’s memorial ‘revealed’

Fans loved the moment between the royals as one gushed: “This moment [is] absolutely everything. I love every small interaction between the kids and Bea.”

Another said: “Aw I have a feeling they have always had a lovely relationship!”

What did you think of the service? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.