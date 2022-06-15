Princess Charlotte melts royal fans’ hearts as ‘sassy’ video from Jubilee emerges

Princess Charlotte melted fans’ hearts in a new Jubilee clip as she showed off her ‘sassy’ dance moves.

It’s no secret that Charlotte along with her siblings – Prince George and Prince Louis – captured the nation at the Queen‘s Jubilee.

Now a sweet video has been shared by royal fans showing Charlotte dancing during the Jubilee Pageant, which took place on Sunday, June 5.

Princess Charlotte at Jubilee

Royal fan account on Instagram, @thecambridgethree, shared a montage of Charlotte dancing at the Jubilee.

In the clip, Charlotte is seen throwing some sassy dance moves as she sits alongside other members of the Royal Family watching the show.

The fan account captioned the adorable post: “More of Lottie’s little dance moves! Partay in the houseeeeeee!”

Princess Charlotte during the Jubilee pageant (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans couldn’t get enough of the video as one commented: “So cute!!” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Another said: “She’s got some moves Charlotte.”

A third added on Twitter: “They are such a fantastic bunch of children.”

Another tweeted: “Aww, Princess Charlotte is too cute! Thank you for sharing this!”

One laughed: “She is going to be one young sassy dancer lol.”

During the Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Princess Charlotte also amused fans with a moment she shared with younger brother Prince Louis.

The Cambridge kids made a few appearances across the Jubilee weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On the first day of celebrations (June 2), Charlotte, Louis and George joined their mum Kate Middleton for the carriage procession during Trooping the Colour.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also in the carriage.

The Cambridge children waved and smiled to the cheering crowds as they passed in their carriage.

But Louis, four, seemed very excitable and Charlotte had to give him a little ticking off when he got a bit too excited!

Prince Louis at Jubilee

As Louis was waving continuously, big sister Charlotte laughed and put his hand down.

But that wasn’t going to stop Louis as seconds later, he started waving to the crowds again.

Fans loved the moment, which was captured on TV, as one person tweeted: “Charlotte pushing Louis’ hand down cause he is waving too much haha.”

Another said: “Charlotte pushing Louis’ hand down because he was waving too much lol.”

