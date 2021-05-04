Princess Charlotte recently celebrated her sixth birthday and Prince William has spilled details on the celebrations.

Charlotte celebrated the milestone on Sunday (May 2).

Prince William was on a royal visit in West Midlands when he shared how the celebrations went.

He revealed that the family had spent the day together at their home in Norfolk.

William has shared details of Charlotte’s birthday celebrations (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Princess Charlotte spend her birthday?

“She had a lovely day, thank you,” said William.

“Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over.

The Duke added: “They grow up very fast. It was great fun.”

To mark the occasion, Kate and William shared a new portrait of their daughter.

The adorable snap showed the Princess in a floral dress while grinning at the camera.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today,” read the post on Instagram.

The image was not initially shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they were participating in a social media boycott.

Read more: Fears over Prince Charlotte birthday celebration

It is a tradition each year to post a portrait of the young royals on their birthdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Royal fans gushed over Charlotte in the comments.

One person said: “She looks so much like the Queen!”

Another added: “She has William’s eyes! Such a sweetie!”

One gushed: “Looks so much like the queen, her great grandma.”

William’s social media blackout

William, who is President of the FA, announced his social media blackout last week.

He explained that he is taking the step with Kate to put pressure on tech giants to do more about social media trolling.

Racist and sexist abuse aimed at footballers often runs rabid on social media – and the royals are now taking a stand.

According to The Mirror, William is dedicated to stamping out racism in football.

He reportedly said “enough is enough” and urged for greater action against racist and homophobic trolls to be taken.

