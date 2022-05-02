Birthday girl Princess Charlotte certainly knows how to steal the show.

Not only has she charmed the nation with her chic outfits but she has also given us a lot of funny and relatable moments over the years.

So in honour of her seventh birthday today (May 2), here are five reasons why Princess Charlotte is our most favourite royal ever.

Princess Charlotte has stunned in many adorable outfits (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Charlotte is a fashion icon

Despite being one of the youngest members in the royal family, Charlotte is already following in mum Kate Middleton‘s fashionable footsteps as a style icon.

The young princess has posed in a variety of adorably cute outfits throughout the years.

And parents from around the world are keen to copy her style.

Speaking to Hello!, eBay’s Murray Lambell said: “Charlotte’s yellow cardigan worn in her [second] birthday picture sparked the biggest percentage increase in searches for an item of clothing worn by any royal.”

She is the Queen’s ‘favourite’

After winning over the nation, it’s no surprise that Princess Charlotte is highly favoured by the Queen too.

According to editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, Princess Charlotte has always been “a favourite” of the Queen because of her love for horses.

The Queen ‘was really thrilled’ she was girl. I think she is very fond of Princess Charlotte, always watching what she’s up to.

She told Fabulous: “While Prince Philip loved babies, the Queen has always preferred being around children when they’re a bit older, especially if it involves teaching them to sit astride a horse.

“Princess Charlotte – who is pony mad – has always been a favourite.

“The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that when she was born, the Queen ‘was really thrilled’ she was girl. I think she is very fond of Charlotte, always watching what she’s up to.”

Prince Charlotte’s nickname at nursery was ‘Warrior Princess’ (Credit: YouTube)

Her nickname at nursery was ‘Warrior Princess’

According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Charlotte earned the nickname of ‘Warrior Princess’ during her time at Willocks Nursery.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her.

“Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a princess, but she’s quite a tomboy.”

We think it suits her very well!

Princess Charlotte has already made history

When her baby brother, Prince Louis was born, Charlotte made history as the first female royal to ever not be pushed down the line of succession by her younger brother.

Princess Charlotte now still remains fourth in line to the throne behind her grandfather Prince Charles, dad William and big brother George.

Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out at the crowd (Credit: YouTube)

Birthday girl Princess Charlotte is very sassy!

Princess Charlotte has already sealed her reputation as the cheekiest royal.

She has had many hilariously sassy moments from refusing to hold her dad’s hand to sticking her tongue out at the crowd and telling reporters they “weren’t coming” to Louis’ christening.

But our most favourite moment is her reaction to her sixth birthday.

Last year Prince William told the Mirror: “If you ask her, she says she’s 16… Charlotte says:B ‘I’m six now, I’ll do what I want.”

What an icon!

