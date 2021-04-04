Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will lose titles after William becomes king, says royal expert

Things will change when their father becomes king

By Richard Bell
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will eventually lose their titles, while Prince George will gain one, according to a royal expert.

The three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will see their titles change once their father, Prince William, becomes king.

Author Marlene Koenig has explained that the situation will change when William becomes king after Prince Charles.

The children’s titles will change when their dad becomes king (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

What will happen to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ titles?

She said, as reported by the Express: “The first day Charles is king, the children will be Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

“Once their dad is Prince of Wales, they become George of Wales, Charlotte of Wales, Louis of Wales.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton confuse royal fans with ‘bizarre’ Easter message

The expert added: “Then when their dad is king, George will become Duke of Cornwall and then, of course, Prince of Wales. But Charlotte and Louis will be of nothing.”

Only George will be ‘of Wales’, according to author Marlene Koenig (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Charlotte the next Princess Royal?

However, it seems Charlotte could also get a new title of her own – but not automatically upon Prince William becoming the monarch.

That’s because someone already holds it – Anne, Princess Royal.

George will become Duke of Cornwall and then, of course, Prince of Wales. But Charlotte and Louis will be of nothing.

The title is normally given to the monarch’s eldest daughter, which is why it was bestowed upon Anne, and it remains theirs for life.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine, author Duncan Larcombe explained: “The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch.

“It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal.”

Princess Anne has been Princess Royal since June 1987 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, after Anne dies, there is still no guarantee that Charlotte will become the next Princess Royal.

Duncan explained that the decision will rest with Charlotte’s father, William.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘called the shots’ before quitting royal life, claims insider

Princess Mary, daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, was Princess Royal from 1932 until 1965.

After that, the title remained vacant for 22 years, with Anne getting it in 1987, at the age of 36.

