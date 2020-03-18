Princess Beatrice's wedding reception cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Princess Beatrice's wedding reception has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice's nuptials to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was due to take place in May but following recent guidelines from the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to start minimising social contact, it's been cancelled.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

Princess Beatrice's wedding reception has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

"They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

"Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

"The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said people over 70, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems should begin minimising social contact.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the death toll in the UK stands at 72 with more than 2,600 confirmed cases.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen has moved to Windsor Castle over Easter amid the outbreak.

In a series of precautionary measures, the palace has confirmed a number of public events due to have been attended by Her Majesty, 93, and other members of the royal family in coming months will be cancelled or postponed.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A statement shared to the royal family's website read: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.

"Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned.

"These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth II and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

George and Charlotte will be home-schooled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are being home-schooled amid the outbreak.

It's been said the actions are just precautionary and no one in the school has tested positive for the virus.

The young royals will be given "remote learning" lessons from home, it's believed.

It's also been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are self-isolating.

The couple have also reportedly given their team strict protocol to follow in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus.

In order to protect her family, the Duchess of Sussex is apparently requiring their staff to "wear latex gloves at all times" and to following "strict hygiene protocol".

