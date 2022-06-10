Princess Beatrice’s ‘heartwarming comment’ about the Queen ‘revealed’

Princess Beatrice’s reported sweet remark about the Queen has been revealed, and it’s heartwarming.

The royal made an appearance at the Big Jubilee Lunch in London last weekend, where she made a kind comment about her grandmother.

The Big Jubilee Lunch was held at Paddington Recreation Ground on Sunday, hosted by Westminster council.

Beatrice attended the event alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie.

While making her way around the event, a sweet exchange reportedly happened between the princess and another attendee.

Princess Beatrice and the Queen

Introducing herself to a table of volunteers and service users from Octavia House, Beatrice reportedly said: “My name’s Beatrice and the Queen is my granny.”

The volunteer then replied: “You’re one of the royalties? Which relation are you?”

Holding the woman’s hand, she very sweetly responded: “I am yes. She’s my granny… I’m very, very lucky.”

However, this isn’t the first time Beatrice has been open about her adoration for the Queen.

The two clearly share a close bond.

She previously told Hello! Magazine: “I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother.

“They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important. I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women.”

In addition, she added: “Every day she’s curious to learn something new, to do something new. I think that at 91 years old, she goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world.”

Meanwhile, the Platinum Jubilee weekend was a huge success for the Queen. Millions around the country celebrated the momentous occasion, and it culminated in a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace.

The show featured the likes of Jax Jones, Mabel and Rod Stewart who all paid tribute to the monarch and performed some of their best-known hits to a packed-out crowd.

