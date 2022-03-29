Prince Philip memorial: Princess Beatrice in tears as she’s comforted by husband

Princess Beatrice was overcome with emotion during today’s memorial service for Prince Philip.

The royal attended the service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, alongside other members of the Royal Family.

However, she looked to be fighting back tears as they sang a hymn inside the Abbey in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice looked like she was in tears during the service (Credit: BBC)

Princess Beatrice’s tears at Prince Philip memorial

At one moment, Beatrice was seen filling up as she put her Order of Service over her face.

Her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was seen putting his hand on her back.

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie also appeared to look over at her older sister.

Beatrice covered her face as her husband comforted her (Credit: BBC)

Fans on Twitter picked up on the moment.

One person said: “Princess Beatrice fighting back tears [at] Duke Edinburgh memorial service – he was her beloved grandfather after all.”

Another wrote: “Princess Beatrice cried she had to [look] into her bag for a tissue, she’s ok now.”

A third added: “Princess Beatrice visibly upset!”

Members of the Royal Family attended the service today (Credit: BBC)

Today’s service saw many members of the Royal Family attend.

The Queen was in attendance as she arrived with a walking stick. She walked in with her son, Prince Andrew.

Prince Charles also attended with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the service with two of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Other royals who attended were Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Meanwhile, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were all in attendance at today’s ceremony.

The service took place at 11:30am at Westminster Abbey.

It was to remember Prince Philip, who died on April 9 last year at the age of 99.

