Princess Beatrice announced she’s pregnant with her first baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

And, while this is no doubt joyous news, one expert has claimed that today’s announcement (May 19) is not random.

It’s claimed the timing was a ploy to overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal couple also celebrate something today – their third wedding anniversary.

What did the royal expert say about Princess Beatrice announcing she’s pregnant?

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Duncan Larcombe is convinced that the princess’s announcement was no coincidence.

“I think it might be too strong to say this was a deliberate two fingers up at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he said.

“But I’m sure that’s how it will be interpreted across the Atlantic.

“At the very least today’s news confirms Harry and Meghan are no longer a consideration when it comes to the daily work of the royal family,” he said.

Harry and Meghan married three years ago today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Timing was ‘not a simple oversight’

Mr Larcombe continued by saying Buckingham Palace announcing the news “proves this was not a simple oversight”.

Diary staff, he subsequently concluded, must have been aware of Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary.

They had enough time to plan for a clash like this, he said.

The princess and husband Edoardo are having a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So how did royals announce the Princess Beatrice news?

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace’s official social media accounts released a statement.

It confirmed Beatrice and Edoardo’s happy news.

The new baby is due in the autumn.

The statement finished by saying the Queen was “delighted”.

Royal fans also chipped in and sent well wishes to the couple.

One fan said on social media: “Oh, so happy to hear this!

“What beautiful news!”

Another wrote: “About time the Queen had some good news.”