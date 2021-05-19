Princess Beatrice is pregnant, it has been revealed this morning (May 19).

The Queen – Beatrice’s grandmother – is said to be “delighted” with the news.

It will be Beatrice‘s first baby with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo are set to become parents and her family are so delighted (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Beatrice pregnant and the Queen’s ‘delighted’

The news was shared on Twitter at around 10am today.

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of the couple at their July 2020 wedding.

It read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Princess Beatrice pregnant: So what did fans say about the news?

As a result of the joyous announcement, royal fans sent their congratulations.

One said: “Oh, so happy to hear this – what a beautiful news!”

Furthermore, another added: “Congratulations to them, it’s about time the Queen had some good news.”

“Yay! Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Edoardo! What needed happy news for the royal family!” declared a third.

Happy news at last for the royal family

Of course, the pregnancy offers some much-needed happy news for the royal family on the back of Prince Harry’s damning interviews and the death of Prince Philip.

Beatrice’s parents – the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson – are already grandparents after daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child earlier this year.

And little cutie August and Beatrice’s baby will be so close in age they’ll surely grow up to become firm friends as well as cousins.

