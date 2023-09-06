Princess Beatrice’s husband shares happy family news: ‘The greatest blessing in life’

It’s great news for Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who has shared an exciting family announcement.

Beatrice and Edoardo got married in 2020. The royal couple tied the knot at a low-key ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. They first began dating in 2018.

Edoardo took to Instagram this morning (September 6) to reveal to his followers that his half-brother is the next to get married.

‘Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness’

Sharing the exciting news with his 137,000 followers, Edoardo posted a snapshot of his half-brother, Alby, and his fiancée, Chelsea. The couple posed in front of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York and flashed radiant smiles.

“So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea!” Edoardo began his caption. “Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness.”

He continued: “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!”

In the space of nine hours, Edoardo’s post racked up more than 4,200 likes and over 30 comments, proving to have made an impact on his followers.

Fans send their congratulations

Reacting to the news, fans took to the comments section to wish the happy couple congratulations.

“Congrats to them! They look so happy. I recognised this spot immediately… It’s my neighborhood!” one user wrote. “Congratulations to both Alby and Chelsea! How very exciting!” another person shared. “Congratulations to both. Health, happiness and love today and always,” a third user remarked.

“Brothers love is one of the best things in the world. You’re lucky to have such blessing,” a fourth follower commented.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s family life

In September 2021, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed a daughter, Sienna. While this was Beatrice’s first child, Edoardo already had a son, Wolfie, seven, with ex-fiancée Dara Haung.

Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, revealed on her podcast, Tea Talks, that the couple successfully co-parent with no issues.

“The most exciting thing is that Sienna is very very strong. She’s 18 months, something like that, and Wolfie, her brother is seven, so she’s really strong – she has to be,” she said.

Sarah described their bond, explaining: “Wolfie says: ‘Come on Sienna!’ and off they go, and they’re very close and have a great relationship.”

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed a daughter in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding anniversary

To honor their third wedding anniversary, Edoardo shared a touching Instagram post with a heartfelt message.

“Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together,” he wrote.

“I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you,” Edoardo continued.

