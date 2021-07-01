Princess Beatrice appears to have dropped a huge hint about the gender of her unborn baby.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced they’re expecting their first child back in May.

The tot is expected to arrive in the autumn.

However, until now, mystery has surrounded the baby’s gender – but eagled-eyed onlookers think they’ve got their sex sussed after the royal went out for dinner with pals last night (June 30).

Could Princess Beatrice have dropped a hint about the sex of her baby? (Credit: Splash New)

Princess Beatrice baby: Is it a boy or girl?

While Bea and Edo have remained tight-lipped about the gender of their imminent arrival, some royal watchers think that the couple know what they’re having.

And, not only that, they claim the mum-to-be gave a nod to the gender during an outing last night.

Beatrice dined out at 5 Hertford Street in central London last night.

For the night out, she wore a monochrome fit-and-flare dress and black statement heels.

But what some said gave away the gender was the colour of her face mask – and a teddy she held in her hands.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby together (Credit: Splash News)

What did Beatrice wear for dinner?

Beatrice wore a pale pink mask embroiled with a bee topped with a crown – a nod to her nickname and royal status.

Of course, pink is generally associated with baby girls.

Not only that, Beatrice was seen clutching a pale pink fluffy rabbit stuff today.

And it’s been reported that she attempted to hide it behind her back as she left the restaurant.

So could this be the biggest hint yet that the couple are expecting a girl?

How was Princess Beatrice’s baby news announced?

Buckingham Palace shared a statement containing the good news.

It read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Edo already has a son, Wolfie, six, from a previous relationship.

