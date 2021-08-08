The husband of Princess Beatrice has marked her birthday today (August 8) with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, shared with followers how much he adores his royal wife as the Queen’s granddaughter turns 33.

The couple, who married last year, have an important few months coming up with Beatrice expecting their first child together in the autumn.

Edo’s intimate message came as a caption on a previously unseen black and white shot of the couple.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice will become parents in the autumn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Beatrice birthday: What did her husband say?

The picture showed the pair embracing with a view of the sea in the background.

Both are smiling for the camera, and there seems to have been a breeze in the air, lightly blowing their hair.

Edo captioned the image: “Happy birthday my love.

“I love you with all my heart.”

Emotional Edo

It was only three weeks ago that property developer Edo lavished praise on Beatrice on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

That time he shared a selfie which seemed to show them hiking in a hilly area.

I love you with all my heart.

Edo gushed: “I can’t believe it has been one year.

“Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love.

“You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”

Have Princess Beatrice’s royal relatives marked her birthday on social media?

Not yet. Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, both have social media accounts in their name – although Andrew’s account appear to be inactive.

Neither Fergie nor Beatrice’s sister Eugenie – nor social media accounts registered to her cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, or the wider royal family – have mentioned Beatrice’s birthday online.

Princess Beatrice has turned 33 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When will Beatrice give birth?

Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice’s pregnancy in May.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

It has been speculated that a huge hint was dropped about the baby’s gender when she wore a pink mask while dining out last month.

