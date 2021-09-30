Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first baby on September 18 and royal fans are waiting to hear the tot’s name.

The couple are settling into life as first-time parents to their daughter.

But what will they name their little girl? Here’s the top choices according to bookies.

Edoardo and Beatrice welcomed their baby daughter on September 18 (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice baby name

Experts at online betting guide OLBG have revealed bookmakers predict the couple could name their daughter after Beatrice’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth is the most likely name for the baby with odds at 5/1, according to the bookies.

Read more: Princess Eugenie pays tribute to sister Princess Beatrice after birth of her daughter

Meanwhile, Sarah is another popular choice with odds at 6/1. This would pay tribute to Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Other names thrown into the mix are Mary (6/1), Matilda (9/1), Florence (10/1), Clementine (16/1) and Queenie (50/1).

Bookies think Elizabeth is a popular baby name choice (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

When did Beatrice give birth?

Beatrice welcomed her daughter on September 18.

The announcement was made on September 20, in a statement via Buckingham Palace.

The statement read: ”

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter…

“…on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

Will Beatrice name her daughter after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: SplashNews.com)P

In addition, it read: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well…

“…and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Beatrice also issued a message on her Twitter account.

It said: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

Read more: Princess Beatrice birthday: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares intimate tribute to pregnant royal

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Fans are waiting for the name announcement, as one said on Twitter: “I keep checking Twitter for the really important news: What did @yorkiebea name her daughter?”

Another asked Beatrice: “When are you announcing your daughter’s name?”