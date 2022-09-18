Princess Beatrice celebrates the first birthday of her baby daughter today (September 18).

It comes on what is sure to be a bittersweet day, as Princess Beatrice is also grieving for her grandmother the Queen.

The two were thought to be hugely close, with Beatrice even paying tribute to her grandmother as she named her daughter.

As a result, the Queen’s passing is believed to have hit the princess hard.

Beatrice, alongside sister Eugenie, shared a touching tribute to their late grandmother across their social media this weekend.

It came ahead of her state funeral on Monday (September 19).

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are Prince Andrew’s daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mixed emotions for Princess Beatrice as she celebrates baby daughter’s first birthday

As the royal family prepares for the Queen’s state funeral, Princess Beatrice is also celebrating her daughter’s first birthday today.

However, the day is thought to have mixed emotions for the royal as she mourns the loss of her “Grannie”, the Queen.

Beatrice welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi last year. Sienna is Beatrice’s first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The one year old was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

In a nod and homage to the Queen, she takes the name Elizabeth as a middle name.

As a mark of respect to the Queen, neither Beatrice or Edo have shared birthday messages to Sienna.

Princess Beatrice And Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed daughter Sienna in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews)

Beatrice and Eugenie share touching tribute

Ahead of the funeral, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie shared a heartfelt public message dedicated to their “Grannie”.

Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, were thought to have had a close bond with the Queen.

The tribute read: “You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world.

“You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.”

‘You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.” – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie 🔗https://t.co/VBmygy9ae9 pic.twitter.com/QHq5sT9vNE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

Additionally, alongside the sweet message included a throwback snap of the young royals. The nostalgic image saw the princesses sitting with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie joined their royal cousins for a sombre tribute to the Queen last night.

All eight royal grandchildren stood vigil around Her Majesty’s coffin in a touching moment.

The Queen’s coffin has been lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects ahead of her funeral.

The state funeral begins at 11am tomorrow (September 19) in London.

Read more: Vigil of the Grandchildren for Queen Elizabeth II: Zara Tindall praised over ‘relatable’ behaviour

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of the Queen’s grandchildren at the vigil.