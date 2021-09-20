princess beatrice baby name odds
Princess Beatrice baby: Bookies reveal top name choices after royal gives birth

Some lovely names on the list

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first baby at the weekend.

But as mum and dad welcomed the baby girl into the world, what are the latest odds on a name for the tot.

Here’s the latest.

Princess Beatrice baby name
Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice baby name

Online bookies Betfair.com announced its runners and riders for Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter.

Subsequently, in the top spot is Sarah at 8/1, with Anna and Emily closely behind at 10/1.

And the other names in the favourite’s bracket include Mary (11/1), Edith and Maria (12/1), and Fiona, Laura and Rosa (16/1).

Also, look out for Victoria, Grace, Sophia and Eugenie.

Furthermore, Nicola is there at the bottom at 33/1.

Beatrice and Edoardo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice baby name: An Italian twist?

A spokesperson for Betfair says: “Royal Family fans will be delighted to hear the news that not long after sister Eugenie gave birth…

“…Beatrice has welcomed her first child to the world, a bouncing baby girl.

“And Sarah is the early 8/1 favourite, a nod to her mother Sarah the Duchess of York.

“We are tipping the happy couple to have an Italian flavour with their choice of name, with Edoardo’s father hailing from Bergamo.

“The likes of Anna at 10/1 second favourite, Maria at 12/1 and Rosa at 14/1 suggest they could break from traditional British names usually favoured by the Royal Family.”

What did the announcement say?

Meanwhile, the royal family announced the news on social media this morning.

It said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter…

“…on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”

In addition, it read: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well…

“…and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

