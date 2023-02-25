Princess Anne looking serious and Camilla smiling
Princess Anne was ‘opposed’ to Camilla’s Queen Consort title amid claims she’ll ‘never be a true Queen’

Royal author Angela Levin revealed that Princess Anne was against her brother marrying his former mistress, Camilla.

Queen Consort Camilla is preparing to be crowned alongside her husband at King Charles‘ Coronation.

However, she didn’t always get along with her future in-laws.

According to Angela’s biography on Camilla, Princess Anne was opposed to her title of Queen Consort for many years.

Princess Anne wearing a blue hat and dress
Princess Anne didn’t want her older brother to marry Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Anne was ‘opposed’ to Camilla’s Queen Consort title

Royal author Angela Levin claimed that Princess Anne didn’t approve of King Charles marrying Camilla.

In her book, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, published in September 2022, Angela explored Camilla’s journey to becoming Queen Consort.

It also uncovered her rocky journey to be accepted into the royal family.

And according to the author, Camilla didn’t get off to the best of starts with Princess Anne.

Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort.

Angela revealed that Anne was originally doubtful of the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort, because she didn’t think that she was up to the role.

Angela wrote: “Like many people who didn’t know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first]…Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort.”

Princess Anne wearing a green dress
Royal author claimed that Anne kept away from Camilla as much as possible (Credit: Cover Images)

According to Ms Levin, the Princess also claimed ‘Camilla will never be a true queen’ and avoided her future sister-in-law as much as possible.

She explained that Anne ‘kept away’ from Camilla ‘as much as possible’ for years.

Angela also added that the Princess ‘reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder’.

