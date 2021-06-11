Anne, Princess Royal, has paid a fond tribute to her father Prince Philip following his death earlier this year.

The Princess Royal, 70, hailed her father’s curiosity while highlighting the Duke of Edinburgh’s strong personality as she spoke with ITV News.

However, the Princess Royal also indicated she hopes her family will not be too despondent with grief over his passing.

Princess Anne: “It’s important to remember” (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Why Princess Anne was talking about Prince Philip

Anne’s short tribute to Philip came in her first interview since he died in April.

She was speaking on the occasion of what would have been his 100th birthday yesterday.

Anne was also presenting a special Prince Philip Medal from The Royal Academy of Engineering to Dr Gladys West. Dr West is the first female engineer to ever be given the medal.

Anne noted how Dr West’s mathematical modelling – which aided the development of GPS – would have proved particularly relevant to her father’s naval interest in navigation.

What Princess Anne said about Prince Philip

Speaking with ITV News from her Gloucestershire home, Anne said the royals now ‘have to move on’ from her father’s passing.

She continued: “But it’s important to remember.”

We have to move on.

Anne also reflected on how Philip was thrilled by a wide variety of topics.

She explained: “There were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was to an astonishingly wide range of organisations.”

‘He’d seen a lot of [life]’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Philip’s inquisitive nature’

Anne also addressed Philip’s inquisitive nature by saying: “If anything broke, there was always a thought of: ‘Have a look at this and see if you can mend it.'”

She also indicated she had been very influenced by her father’s demeanour.

Anne continued: “Your life experience makes a huge impact.

“He’d seen a lot of it and across a really wide area of both work and industry and in academia.

“He probably asked more questions than he gave opinions. He was always good at that.”

Princess Anne’s parents – the Queen and the late Prince Philip (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

In comments broadcast shortly after Philip’s death, Anne described him as her ‘teacher, supporter and critic’.

She said: “You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready.

“My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic. But mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.”

Several members of the royal family also paid tributes to Philip yesterday, when he would have turned 100.

