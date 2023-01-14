Brits to get wake-up call amid strange claims Princess Anne will suffer 2023 ‘health scare’

Princess Anne could ‘suffer a health scare in 2023’, according to a report concerning someone who makes predictions via asparagus.

Jemima Packington from Bath is said to be the world’s only Asparamancer.

And apparently that means she can predict the future through spears of the seasonal vegetable.

Princess Anne sadly lost her mother in 2022 – will 2023 be a better year? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Asparamancer predictions about Princess Anne and her health

Among Jemima’s previous successful forecasts were identifying Mike Tindall – Princess Anne‘s son-in-law – making it to the final four celeb campmates on I’m A Celebrity.

She is also said to have foretold of Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

But does that mean her claims about Princess Anne and her health could prove accurate?

Princess Anne is the younger sister of King Charles III (Credit: Splashnews)

According to Gloucestershire Live, Jemima asks the special asparagus questions before casting the spears and interpreting the patterns they create.

And going by the same report – and the foodie favourite that can affect the smell of urine – unwelcome circumstances may be on the way for Anne.

The Princess Royal will have a health scare.

Among Jemima’s 20 predictions for 2023 is: “The Princess Royal will have a health scare which will show the public just what a hard-working and dedicated member of the royal family she is and not to be taken for granted.”

Asparagus prediction might smell a bit off to supporters of Princess Anne (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Further prophecies passed down by the asparagus include claims there will be more royal births on the way.

Additionally, Jemima expects there to be a removal of royal titles.

And she also suggested the Coronation for King Charles will be “a joyous occasion for all those participating”.

Jemima adds: “A bright spot in a dark time.”

Princess Anne: The Perfect Royal airs on Channel 5 next Saturday, January 14, at 6.10pm.

