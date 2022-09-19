Prince William’s heartbreaking comments about the Queen’s corgis

Prince William, Prince of Wales, has made a heartbreaking confession about the Queen’s corgis.

Her Majesty become synonymous with her pet pooches over the years.

Following her death, the beloved dogs have been left in the hands of the Queen’s children.

While Her Majesty’s children have been mourning their loss, William revealed last week that the dogs have been struggling too.

While visiting mourners waiting in line to see the monarch’s coffin lying in state, Prince William spoke with one fan about the famous dogs.

Prince William breaks silence over the Queen’s corgis

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” he said in a video caught by Sky News. “They are going to be looked after fine.”

“They are two very friendly corgis, so they’ve got a good home,” Prince William continued. “They’ll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I’m sure.”

During her life, the Queen had more than 30 corgis.

However, she chose to stop taking on corgis in the mid-2010s.

This was because, according to The Telegraph, she did not want to leave any dog behind when she died.

Meanwhile, the late monarch’s two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York.

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke,” an insider told People.

Meanwhile, the former monarch is also credited with inventing the Dorgi in 1971.

This is thought to have happened when her corgi, Tiny, crossed with her sister Princess Margaret’s dachshund, Pipkin.

The dogs were treated like queens, just like their mother. As a result, they had their own room and elevated wicker baskets.

When it came to food, the monarch fed them meals of beef, chicken, rabbit, liver, cabbage and rice.

These were sometimes prepared by a chef but often the Queen would make the dogs’ dinners herself.

One person not said to be a fan of the pooches, though, was Prince Philip. It was said that he “loathed” the dogs’ constant yapping.

Meanwhile, Bishop Lord Sentamu revealed at the weekend that the Queen wrote to him about her grief following the death of her husband.

He told the BBC: “The Queen wrote me a most wonderful letter four weeks after the burial of Prince Philip.

“[She was] thanking me for the flowers, the prayers. [The Queen] ended by saying: ‘When you are grieving someone you deeply love, it isn’t easy when you have to do it in public.’

“So my thoughts will be to the new King and the whole royal family. They are grieving publicly.”

