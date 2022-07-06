Prince William was caught appearing to swear at Wimbledon yesterday as royal fans spotted the moment.

The royal joined his wife Kate Middleton as they made an appearance in their royal box at centre court on Tuesday (July 5).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were enthralled as the dramatic, five-set quarter-finals match intensified between Brit star Cameron Norrie and David Goffin.

However, when Norrie had a slip-up, Prince William seemingly let his disappointment get the better of him.

A few clips shared on social media by viewers appear to show the future king dropping the F-bomb.

“Oh no, no, not…F…” mouthed the royal as the TV camera panned away before he finished the sentence.

Prince William was seemingly caught out swearing at Wimbledon (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William at Wimbledon

Fans rushed to comment on the moment, with many taking to Twitter.

“Haha Prince William saying ‘No, no, no [bleep] it lol'” one person tweeted.

A second laughed: “I have to admit that was [my] take on it haha, good to see some feelings.”

Another added: “Can’t be unseen! So glad he’s human.”

Cameron Norrie….. loving his ‘80s sensibilities… Three day stubble, baby mullet, blonde highlights ￼AND he’s called Cameron.￼ Credit to the BBC to cut away before Prince William dropped the F bomb though…￼ @Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/Wh1ZdSMYwJ — James Wilmot – The Priory Learning Trust Careers (@JamesWilmot74) July 5, 2022

However, some royal fans weren’t convinced that William was about to drop the F-bomb.

“He was about to say ‘for goodness sake’ when the camera cut away,” insisted one.

Meanwhile, another added: “He would never use the F word!”

“He is saying no, no fudge is my fave,” joked a third.

Prince William fans rushed to Twitter to poke fun at him swearing (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Kate stunned onlookers while wearing a blue polka dot Alessandra Rich dress for the tennis tournament. According to those close to the royal, it’s one of the Duchess’ favourites.

The Duchess completed the outfit with pearl earrings, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and slingback stiletto heels. She was carrying a white handbag too.

Meanwhile, Prince William dressed up for the sporting occasion too. He made sure to look handsome by his wife’s side and wore a pale grey suit, blue shirt, and dark tie.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon yesterday came just hours after Camilla shared pictures Kate had taken of her for Country Life magazine.

