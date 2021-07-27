Prince William will come out of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘worst of all’, claims royal expert

Prince William will come out of brother Harry’s memoir ‘worst of all’, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex is set to release his tell-all book next year, after announcing the news earlier this month.

But could it only push the brothers further apart?

Prince William will come out of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘worst of all’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will Prince William be affected?

According to biographer Ingrid Seward, the contents of the book could affect his older brother the most.

The Express reports: “William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future.

“It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”

William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all

Meanwhile, Ingrid also opened up on the impact Harry’s book could have on his father, Prince Charles.

The royal commentator added: “It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn’t been a great father – which is more or less some of the things he has already said.”

Prince Harry announced his upcoming book through a formal statement this month.

Prince Harry announced his book this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Lilibet is finally added to the official line of succession

He shared: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

“I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Who else could Prince Harry mention?

Meanwhile, its rumoured Harry’s former friends – including those from Eton and the Army – are also concerned about his upcoming memoir.

In fact, they’re prepared to spill Harry’s “secrets” if he recalls their embarrassing past stories.

An anonymous friend told the Mail On Sunday: “It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press.

Prince William has remained quiet about the upcoming memoir (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Why did Prince William and Prince Harry miss Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding?



“There is a fear that he’s going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives.”

Another source added: “If Harry slams any of his old school and military buddies in his new book they have pledged to break ranks to tell their story.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.