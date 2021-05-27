Prince William caused a stir at a pub in Scotland during his current tour with wife Kate Middleton.

After the royal visit, the pub had to apologise for closing its doors to serve the Duke of Cambridge.

The Cold Town House in Edinburgh was accused of “lying” after it said it had to close due to “maintenance”.

Punters fumed when they found out the real reason for the closure, which happened on Scottish Cup final day.

William stopped off in the pub to watch the Scottish Cup final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have Prince William and Kate been up to in Scotland?

Will and Kate have been enjoying a trip to Scotland.

They popped into see charities in Edinburgh and the Orkney Islands, as well as visit St Andrews – where they first met at university.

Read more: Kate Middleton in Scotland: Observers spot subtle sign Kate is missing her children

However, it was William’s stop off in the Edinburgh pub that caused most controversy.

He enjoyed a pint and watched the big football match with key workers.

However, regular punters were reportedly livid.

The Cold Town House pub in Edinburgh apologised after it closed for Prince William to visit (Credit: Google Maps)

How did punters at the pub react?

The pub maintains that it had to close for “national security” reasons.

An email apologising to customers said that the pub shut for “circumstances outside of their control”.

However, speaking to the Mirror, one dismayed punter said: “We were lied to, I was just so disappointed.

“They could have used another excuse rather than ‘essential maintenance,’ they didn’t even have to say the prince was coming.

“It’s just pretty shocking. I won’t be booking again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

What did William say about the ‘flirting’ incident?

In a Zoom call with the stars of new movie Cruella, the prince also opened up about an embarrassing moment during the couple’s trip north of the border.

Early on in the trip, William “flirted” with an elderly resident of a care home.

“I got propositioned by a 96-year-old lady in a care home called Betty who wanted to kiss me.

Read more: Prince William and Kate: Duchess responds to claims her husband ‘flirted’ with care home resident

“She’s in a care home with her daughter and I said: ‘Betty, if I do that I’ll get slapped on the back of the head for inappropriate social distancing.’

“She said: ‘Well I’ll have you afterwards them.'”