Prince William and Prince Harry during public visits
Royals

Prince William ‘wants to hold talks with Prince Harry but fearful he’ll spill to Netflix’

The brothers will reunite at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince William reportedly wants to hold talks with his brother Prince Harry but is “fearful” his brother will spill the conversations to Netflix.

The brothers will reunite at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month as Harry and Meghan travel over from the US.

However, according to reports, the Duke of Cambridge is “wary” about his brother’s decision to join the celebrations.

Prince Harry and Prince William smile during royal engagement
Prince William reportedly wants to have talks with Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Harry latest

William and Harry’s relationship was said to be strained following the Duke of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal life in 2020.

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s Jubilee appearance sparking ‘fears’ as palace aides ‘on standby’

A source claims William wants to talk with Harry to “heal their rift” during the reunion.

The insider told The Sun: “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games 2022
Harry and Meghan will attend the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, royal photographer Tom Bower added to the publication: “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight.

“Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”

Last Friday, Meghan and Harry confirmed they would be attending the Jubilee celebrations.

A spokesperson for the couple said they felt “honoured” and “excited” to attend.

They’ll bring their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

The Queen with members of the Royal Family on Buckingham Palace balcony
Harry and Meghan won’t join the Queen on the balcony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen’s Jubilee 2022

However, the couple won’t be appearing alongside the Queen in one of the Jubilee’s biggest moments.

On June 2, the Queen will stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

But Harry and Meghan, along with Prince Andrew, won’t join her.

In a statement from the palace, it was confirmed Her Majesty, 96, had decided to only have working members of the Royal Family on the balcony with her.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

The statement also said: “Her Majesty is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations.

“But her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, The Chase
Emotional Paul Sinha comforted by Anne Hegerty on stage at BAFTAs in ‘axed’ scenes
BGT Golden Buzzer act Keiichi Iwasaki during audition
BGT bosses issue statement on Golden Buzzer act Keiichi Iwasaki after ‘fix’ claims
Actor Dennis Waterman
Dennis Waterman’s daughter Hannah pays tribute to her actor dad following his death
Bradley Walsh, Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan
Shane Richie’s marriage to Coleen Nolan and the crushing blow from Bradley Walsh
Emmerdale Isabel Hogins and Matthew Wolfenden split image
Isabel Hodgins declares her love for Matthew Wolfenden following ‘feud’ rumours
Amanda Holden under fire for behaviour on BGT last night
Amanda Holden divides viewers with behaviour on BGT last night