Prince William has been teased by royal fans as he shared a video about his Earthshot Prize book.

Earthshot: How to Save our Planet is a book about The Earthshot Prize and aims to inspire action to help repair the planet over the next 10 years.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, wrote the introduction to the book and shared a video to Instagram and Twitter as he used a typewriter to do so.

Prince William book

In the clip, William is seen sitting down at a typewriter and began typing.

However, fans spotted that the duke only used two of his fingers to type and couldn’t resist but poke fun at the royal.

As William typed with his index fingers, the comments flooded in.

Royal fans poked fun at Prince William in the video about his book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person laughed: “Someone needs to teach you how to touch type.”

Another quipped: “Someone didn’t take typing class.”

A third commented: “Love you but do you really type with your pointer fingers?”

Another wrote: “I love that you type with just your index fingers… ”

One added: “Someone please give him touch typing lessons.”

Fans mocked William’s typing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, William wrote on the post: “In my introduction to Earthshot: How to Save our Planet, the authoritative book of The @EarthshotPrize, I wanted to share the early conversations in 2018…

“…that led to the Prize’s creation and the simple equation that captures my theory behind Earthshot: Urgency + Optimism = Action.

“The book will be available from 30th September.”

The duke was inspired to launch the Earthshot Prize so he could “look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit”.

The duke came up with The Earthshot Prize in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com/Alpha Press)

What is The Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize was designed to inspire a new generation to come up with solutions to help repair the planet over the next 10 years.

William came up with the innovative in 2018 during a trip to Namibia.

The first fifteen finalists will be revealed on Friday (September 17) after being selected from more than 750 nominations from across the world.

Then, during a ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge will reveal five winners.

Each winner will receive £1 million and support to scale up their environmental ideas.

The prize will run each year until 2030.

