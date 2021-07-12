Prince William has taken to Twitter to slam the racist abuse directed at England players after last night’s Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, 23, Bukayo Saka, 19, and Jadon Sancho, 21, became subjected to vile racial abuse after England lost against Italy.

The three players had missed penalties and became targeted on social media.

William hit out at the racist abuse sent to England players (Credit: SplashNews.com/Alpha Press)

What did Prince William say on Twitter?

A string of famous faces have spoken out to call for action against the trolls, including the Duke of Cambridge.

William wrote: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

Royal fans praised William for speaking up.

One person said: “Another example of why you will make an exemplary King!

“Bravo HRH The Duke of Cambridge!”

Another tweeted: “Well said Sir. You echo the feelings of the vast vast majority of this country.”

After that, a third added: “Thank you for posting this William. It is utterly disgusting.”

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford subjected to racial abuse on social media (Credit: Photo by Carl Recine/AP/Shutterstock)

The FA hits out

Meanwhile, the Football Association also issued a statement.

The statement said: “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team…

“…we will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game…

“…but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.”

Gareth Southgate comforted Bukayo Saka after England’s loss (Credit: Photo by Laurence Griffiths/AP/Shutterstock)

It added: “Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms…

“…gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.

“Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

What did Gareth Southgate say?

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate said the abuse is “unforgivable”.

He said in a press conference today: “It’s just not what we stand for.

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team…

“…and the national team stands for everybody, and so that togetherness has to continue.”

