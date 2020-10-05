Prince William is reportedly set to accept a top role in the Royal Marines.

Prince William, 38, would be replacing Prince Harry‘s, 36, senior role in the armed forces.

Harry was stripped of all of his military titles when he stepped down as a senior royal this March.

A navy source says that Prince William has been offered the prestigious role of Captain General of Royal Marines.

The source told The Express that the navy does not believe Prince Harry shall ever return to his past naval duties.

Why would Prince William join the Royal Marines?

The source claimed: “The decision has been made to invite Prince William to take over this important duty, largely on the basis that the Duke of Sussex has given no reason to believe that he will alter current arrangements. Quite the opposite, in fact.”

Before adding: “The Corps is, in effect, without a Captain General and we really must get on and fill this role.”

Prince Harry had been handed the role back in 2017, as Prince Philip entered retirement.

It was the Duke of Sussex’s highest military title ever achieved.

What did Prince Harry say about stepping down from his military roles?

While Prince William has served as a lieutenant, RAF Pilot and Flight Lieutenant with the Royal Air Force.

On Prince Harry’s final military engagement, he spoke of his devastation to be leaving.

He attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall with Meghan Markle in March.

Here he said: “I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down.

“I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.”

If William does take on Harry’s former role – it will likely come as an additional blow to the former senior royal.

William and Harry are said to be feuding since he left for America.

In fact, they are said to have only spoken to one another a couple of times since.

And a sensational new book, Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey, confirms the feud.

Indeed in an interview with the Daily Mail, Robert said the feud is very much the real deal.

He said: “Yet it most definitely exists. Actually, it’s worse than anyone thinks.”

Moreover, he even said that their feud could have a hugely negative impact on the future of the monarchy.

The royal expert continued: “If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the Abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy.”

*ED has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

