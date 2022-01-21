Prince William set for solo overseas visit as Kate and children stay in UK

Prince William is set to leave his wife Kate Middleton for an upcoming engagement overseas.

The Duke of Cambridge is gearing up to visit Dubai next month, Kensington Palace has announced.

Coinciding with the UK National Day, the visit will mark William‘s first work trip to the UAE.

Prince William will visit Dubai next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William heading to Dubai

The brief trip is at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Arriving on February 10, William will spend some time at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

He will also be on hand to promote some of his other royal work.

These include the United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William’s visit will highlight and build upon these links…

“…as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists.”

Kate is not expected to join husband William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A busy week for William and Kate

It comes after a busy few days for William and Kate.

The couple travelled to Lancashire this week, where they met 10-week-old cockapoo Alfie.

They also met three-month-old Anastasia during a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley.

As Kate gushed over the adorable baby in her arms, William took the opportunity to make a cheeky comment.

“Don’t give her any ideas,” he quipped, drawing laughter from those present.

“You can’t take her with you!”

