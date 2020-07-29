Prince William admits he's banned from using Twitter on Peter Crouch's podcast

Prince William revealed he is banned from using Twitter as he talked about breaking royal protocol.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, featured on the latest episode of former professional footballer Peter Crouch's podcast.

And during the conversation, he spoke about his love of the game and his support for Midlands side Aston Villa.

Prince William admitted he can't use the Kensington Palace Twitter account (Credit: Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

What did Prince William say about using Twitter on Peter Crouch's podcast?

Updates about William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, are regularly posted from their joint Kensington Palace Twitter account.

But William spoke about sharing a tweet from the page himself - and being banned from using it again.

Read more: The Queen will be 'most upset' by claims in Finding Freedom book about Meghan and Harry

Asked on That Peter Crouch Podcast if he controls the Twitter account, the duke admitted: "No. They deliberately keep me away from that.

Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

He got 'out of control'

"When Liverpool did that... who were they playing? Did that amazing... against Barcelona, I went mental. I grabbed hold of [the phone] and I just posted it.

"It was an amazing match. I [felt] blown away by it. I got completely out of control [and said], 'Tweet that!' Get it out!'

"And nearly every Villa game that we've won. Which hasn't been many this season. I've been trying to get hold of it and they keep it away from me now. I could fight them for it."

Elsewhere in the podcast, William admitted the lockdown was "testing" for him.

Read more: David Beckham and Prince William thrill fans as they bond in video call

The prince has been with Kate and their children, George, seven, Charlotte, five and Louis, two at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

Speaking with Peter Crouch and the podcast's other hosts, William joked that the lockdown taught him he doesn't have nearly as much patience as he thought he did, before the pandemic.

And what's more, he said, Kate Middleton is a much more patient parent than he is.

What did you think of Prince William's podcast interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.