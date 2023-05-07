Prince William’s ‘cute revelation about Louis as Sophie voices disappointment’ on balcony at coronation

Prince William apparently made a sweet revelation about Prince Louis during King Charles’ coronation yesterday.

The spirited five year old was on his best behaviour during the lengthy religious ceremony which saw Charles, 74, crowned. However, he couldn’t help but be a little silly when the royals stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Louis was seen pulling faces and waving, bringing back memories of his antics at the Platinum Jubilee last year. However, one senior royal was left questioning Louis when on the balcony, according to one lip reader.

Little Louis behaved himself during the ceremony (Credit: BBC)

Prince William’s revelations about Prince Louis?

Lip reader Elisabeth Taunton told the Mirror that Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, remarked to Prince William that it was a “pity” Louis opted not to wear shorts.

For the big day, Louis wore a very smart outfit made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic. It came with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts.

Oh, he didn’t want to wear his shorts.

Instead of wearing shorts traditionally reserved for young royal boys, Louis opted for some long trousers. Prince William was thought to have told Sophie: “Oh, he didn’t want to wear his shorts.”

Some senior royals expressed disappointment that Louis didnt wear his shorts (Credit: Splash News)

Louis’ mother Kate reportedly smiled and nodded in agreement. Prince Louis and older sister Princess Charlotte, eight, were observers throughout the coronation service.

Did Prince Louis misbehave at the coronation?

As they entered Westminster Abbey, Charlotte and Louis could be seen holding hands. They walked down the aisle hand-in-hand, before taking their seats alongside their parents. Louis was seen yawning and fidgeting during the ceremony.

Prince Louis’s bad behaviour causes giggles amongst some viewers (Credit: BBC)

At various points during the coronation, Louis could be seen looking bored. He was also seen twisting and turning in his seat – so much so that Kate had to lean over and tell him to stop.

His mum may not have been happy with his behaviour, but royal fans watching the ceremony on television were finding it pretty amusing. William and Kate’s oldest child, Prince George, had a significant part in the ceremony.

The royals come to the balcony after coronation (Credit: Splash News)

The second in line to the throne acted as a Page of Honour to the King during the service at Westminster Abbey. George, nine, held the King’s robes as they walked down the Abbey.

But observers watching the grand event were left side-swiped at how grown up the young Prince appeared. One person said on Twitter: “I can’t believe how much Prince George has grown.” Another wrote: “Sweet George all grown up.”

Someone else tweeted: “Prince George looks so grown up and also adorable.”

