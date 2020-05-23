Prince William reveals 'worries' over long-term effects of coronavirus

Prince William is "worried" about the long-term effects the coronavirus pandemic could have on children.

The 37-year-old royal has expressed his concerns about the way children and young people will be impacted by the ongoing health crisis in the long run.

The pandemic has seen schools forced to shut in order to limit the spread of the virus. As a result children are missing out on an education.

Prince William expressed his concerns in a Zoom chat (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William airs his fears

Speaking during a discussion with a group of professionals from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, he said: "I'm particularly worried as to how the young people are going to cope long term.

"Because we're all muddling through this period at the moment and helping each other.

"But the long-term implications - of school being missed, anxiety levels, family members sadly dying and the sort of general economic outlook."

William also took the time to praise caregivers for the work they have been doing amid the pandemic. He was especially grateful to those who work with or care for young children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked tirelessly during coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: "I know it's unprecedented and it's scary and it's daunting, but you're all making a huge difference. Please pass on to all your team how grateful everyone is and how appreciative everyone is at what they're doing at the moment."

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust delivers care to around 340,000 people. They have been doing as much as possible to help young people cope with the changes to their daily lives.

Children and social distancing

Child psychiatrist Dr. Clare McKenna said: "The children I work with don't understand social distancing," to which William replied: "That's all children, isn't it? I don’t think any children understand social distancing!"

The royal himself is father to three children - Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two - and has been spending his time in lockdown at his home in Norfolk with his brood and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Yesterday, the royal couple were teased by a cheeky care home resident over their bingo calling skills.

