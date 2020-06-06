Prince William reveals 'secret' volunteering role

Prince William has been volunteering for a crisis text line during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 37-year-old royal and his wife Duchess Catherine helped to launch Shout85258 alongside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May 2019.

How is Prince William helping?

William is now one of Shout's 2,000 volunteers, who are trained to support people in crisis.

William revealed his secret work during a video call he and Catherine held with volunteers to celebrate National Volunteering Week.

He said: "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, but I'm actually on the platform volunteering."

He added: "It's National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us.

"Thank you for all the volunteering you're doing, thank you for all the time and effort you're putting in. It's been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that. You have been a lifeline to all the people who you've helped in the area."

Duchess of Cambridge is helping too

And Catherine said: "One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone's got something to give back."

Those texting in to the crisis line would certainly not know they are talking to the future King of England Like all other volunteers on the service, William uses a pseudonym.

Prince William will have undergone training as a crisis volunteer to support those in crisis.

Some texters will be experiencing panic attacks, some self-harming and others say they feel suicidal so Prince William will have a tough role.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also been volunteering by calling people who are self-isolating or vulnerable.

