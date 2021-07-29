Prince William may have some ‘regrets’ over a conversation he had with brother Prince Harry, a royal expert has said.

Speculation about a fallout between royal brothers William and Harry has been around for some time now.

According to last summer’s warts and all biography Finding Freedom, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly shared his concerns that his brother’s relationship with Meghan Markle was moving too quickly.

William and Harry in happier times. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William say to Prince Harry?

According to the book, William, 39, had told Harry: “Don’t feel you need to rush this, take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

The book’s authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say Harry, 36, took umbrage.

Now, royal expert Katie Nicholls believes that William is likely to regret the conversation majorly.

She told Daily Express.co.uk: “William probably does have a major regret over the conversation that he had with his brother around the time of the engagement.”

In addition, she added: “When William sat down with Harry and urged him just to take his time. Not to rush into anything – what was intended as well-meant, brotherly advice didn’t go down with Harry at all.

“Harry felt he didn’t have his brother’s support. And, that really was the beginning of the breakdown of what was up until then, an unbreakable brotherly bond.”

Rumours of a rift between William and Harry have been around for some time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Harry meet Meghan Markle?

Meanwhile, Harry met Suits actress Meghan Markle in 2016 on a blind date, and their relationship progressed quickly, with them becoming engaged in late 2017.

The couple left the Royal family amidst controversy in 2020.

They now reside in Montecito, California, with son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet, born on June 4.

All eyes were on the feuding brothers when they appeared together in public at their grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral in April.

William and Harry appear together at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, on July 1, 2021, Harry and William reunited again at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday.

The pair put on a united front with members of their extended family, including their uncle Earl Spencer.

But, it is believed their relationship is still incredibly strained.

Harry reportedly returned home to the US just 24 hours after the unveiling.

