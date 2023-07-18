Prince William’s heartfelt gesture for Princess Diana when he heard her ‘crying’ in the bathroom

A royal expert has shared an eye-opening conversation she once had with the late Princess Diana about her eldest son Prince William.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond was lucky enough to have several private meetings with Diana at Kensington Palace throughout her career, during which she got to know her on a personal level.

Reflecting back on these intimate chats, she has revealed a heartfelt gesture the now Prince of Wales made for his mother as a child when she was struggling.

Prince William supported Princess Diana

According to Jennie, Princess Diana’s eldest son was an important source of emotional support for her.

“Diana showered William with hugs and kisses, just as she did Harry, but William had to bear the brunt of some of Diana’s emotional needs,” Jennie told OK!.

She continued to give a heartbreaking insight into one of the specific gestures William made to try and help his mother when times were tough.

He would pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door.

She revealed: “As her [Diana’s] marriage collapsed, she would lean on William for support and he would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying.”

Jennie also reflected sadly: “William probably knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know. And of course the state of the royal marriage was always in the headlines. Diana was quite a volatile person and, even though she tried to protect both boys from the rows and upsets with Charles, she also turned to William for support.”

Harry reaches out to William

Meanwhile, there have been claims that William and estranged brother Prince Harry could be about to bury the hatchet. It would surely be a move that would delight their late mother.

A source told In Touch that Harry is apparently trying to move past his alleged feud with his brother. They claimed: “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

William was left “stunned” by the conversation, and “didn’t quite know what to say”, according to the report. Meanwhile, the King apparently told his youngest son he’d “think about his offer”. Meghan, however, is said to be “livid” over the prospect of returning to the UK.

The couple currently live in California with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

