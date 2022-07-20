Prince William has made a huge news announcement in a new video posted on social media, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Duke of Cambridge shared the clip on Twitter and in it, he confirmed the return of the Earthshot Prize and where the ceremony will take place.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we’re heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we’ll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

Prince William news

Posting on the official Royal Kensington account, he wrote: “The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we’re heading to Boston!

“Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we’ll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022.”

Meanwhile, posted while he is on holiday with his family, William said in the video: “In 2022, we’re back and bringing the Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize.”

Read more: Royal expert reveals secret behind William and Kate’s public displays of affection

In addition, Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts added: “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020. It aims to tackle climate change and find ‘solutions’ for emergencies facing the natural world.

Prince William announced the news on social media (Credit: YouTube/Earthshot Prize)

One fan said: “Great choice of a city for the next Earthshot!! I can’t wait!!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I love this video and I’m so excited for this year’s Earthshot Prize.”

A third added: “Me trying to figure out how I can go to Boston now lol.”

Finalists for last year’s £1,000,000 prize included a 14-year-old who invented a solar-powered ironing cart to help tackle pollution in New Delhi caused by coal-powered street irons.

Prince William founded the prize

In October last year, Prince William announced that the awards would take place in the US the next time around.

Prince William attending the awards ceremony with Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony – which was at Alexandra Palace in London – he revealed the news.

William said: “Now, I hope you agree, that London and the UK has put on quite a show for our first year.

“So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots.”

In addition, he said: “Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago?”

Meanwhile, he added: “I’m delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022.”

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.