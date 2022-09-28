Prince William made news headlines with his trip to Wales earlier this week and, while there, he shared a sweet moment with a fan.

William and Kate were in Swansea as part of their first official royal tour of Wales since receiving their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles.

They met with people volunteering at the church across different initiatives including the food bank.

During their visit, William chatted with fans and volunteers alike and had a sweet exchange with one that was caught on camera.

William joked with one royal fan that they were looking for a babysitter for kids George, Charlotte and Louis as he greeted locals in the surrounding town.

A video showed a fan congratulating the Prince and Princess of Wales on how they were raising their children.

They added that the royal duo are “incredible”, which prompted William to respond: “That’s very sweet. We’re looking for a babysitter.”

The fan replied: “Oh I love you, you’re so real. Diana would be so proud of you.'”

Elsewhere, one of the food bank workers said: “It was lovely to chat with the Princess and it’s something we won’t forget.

“It’s a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales. We couldn’t get down to London recently, so it’s great they are coming here.”

Back to work for Royal Family

Meanwhile, following a grace period after the state funeral, the mourning for Queen Elizabeth II officially ended.

As a result, a touching message was shared from the Royal Family on Twitter this week.

On social media, the official account tweeted: “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

The Twitter account then shared an important update about royal content going forward under King Charles.

“This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.”

When is King Charles III’s coronation?

Meanwhile, King Charles is reported to be considering holding his forthcoming coronation on June 2, 2023.

However, the budget for the affair is thought to be strict with Charles wanting to remain respectful of the current financial climate.

One royal source told the Mirror Charles understands that Brits are currently going through an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

“He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy. This project could certainly be said to fit with his vision,” they claimed.

