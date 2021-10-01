In latest royal news, Prince William has revisited a homeless charity Princess Diana used to take him “as a small boy”.

The Duke of Cambridge attended an awards ceremony for charity, The Passage, to mark their 40th anniversary yesterday (September 30).

Following the trip, the royal shared a series of snaps from the visit on Instagram, alongside one of his late mother.

Prince William news: Duke visits homeless charity

The photos showed William, who became a royal patron of The Passage in 2019, greeting various staff members.

The event paid tribute to clients, staff, supporters and volunteers.

William explained that he felt “great affection” for the charity after visiting there as a youngster.

40 years of life-changing work

The royal, 39, also included a shot of his late mother.

Captioning the photos, he penned: “40 years. 40 years of life-changing work @passagecharity.

“Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all.

Prince William shared a touching photo of Princess Diana on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Every time I come here, I am touched by the warmth and friendliness, and the dignity and respect you show to everyone who comes through your door.”

William continued: “I am always so impressed to see and hear the difference that The Passage makes to the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness.

“Thank you to everyone for your continuous work. W.”

Royal fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Carrying on his mother’s legacy.”

Another penned: “This is how you remember your mom, honour her legacy and her passion. Keep doing whatever you are doing Will and she will be so proud of you.”

A third added: “These personal messages you both have been sharing recently are so, so lovely! Thank you for your work!”

Royal fans say William is ‘carrying on Diana’s legacy’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has William been up to?

It’s certainly been a busy week for William and wife Kate Middleton.

On Tuesday, the pair attended the James Bond premiere alongside Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Duchess opted for a stunning Jenny Packham gown, while her husband sported a smart suit.

William and Kate then travelled to Northern Ireland.

During the visit, they visited a petting zoo at Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Derry-Londonderry.

It was there that the couple revealed their family had welcomed “lots of animals” over lockdown.

