Prince William news: Queen gives Duke of Cambridge new Lord High Commissioner role

By Richard Bell

It’s good news for Prince William this week as the Queen has given him a new job.

Royal fans applauded the Duke of Cambridge on Monday (March 22) following reports his grandmother had given him an additional role for 2021.

The Queen has given Prince William a new job for 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Twitter, the Royal Family announced Her Majesty had appointed Prince William Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The monarch chooses someone for the role every year. The Lord High Commissioner is Her Majesty’s representative at the assembly, which is the Church of Scotland’s governing body.

A tweet from the firm’s account read: “The Queen has appointed Prince William to be Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

Queen Elizabeth II chooses someone for the Lord High Commissioner role every year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland is a week-long event that dates back to the 16th Century.”

So deserving, he has really stepped up these past two years.

Another tweet explained that the Queen named Prince William Lord High Commissioner in 2020. However, organisers called off the event, last May, due to COVID-19.”

What did royal fans say?

In the replies, royal fans congratulated Prince William on the appointment.

One said: “Yes! I’m glad.”

Another wrote: “So deserving, he has really stepped up these past two years… I have confidence in William and Kate’s rule.”

A third said: “Congratulations to Prince William, he is showing strength and dignity in response to many challenges. You will be an excellent monarch.”

“Ahh how great!” said a fourth. “I really hope this year’s Assembly will happen, so proud of him.”

