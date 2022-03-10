Prince William’s ‘rift’ with Harry a ‘constant strain,’ claims expert

Prince William finds the “rift” with his brother, Prince Harry a “constant strain”, a royal expert has claimed in latest news.

A rift between the brothers has been rumoured since before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020.

The latest news on Prince William and Harry’s ‘rift’

Is there a feud between Harry and William? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has claimed that the “rift” between William and Harry is a “constant strain” on the future king.

Larcombe also says that the brothers miss each other and feel a “lot of regret” over how their once-close relationship has changed.

Read more: Duke of Cambridge furious with BBC as Princess Diana set to feature in Jimmy Savile drama

Speaking to OK! magazine, Larcombe said: “It’s very clear to those that know William that the rift with his brother is not something that he can just forget about.

“It’s very much, as you can imagine, a constant strain. It is for Harry as well, they’re both as stubborn as mules.”

What else was said about William and Harry’s relationship?

Rumours of a rift have been around for some time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal expert continued to speak about the alleged rift between William and Harry.

He then went on to say that he believes there is “regret” on both sides with regard to their reported broken relationship.

Rumours of a rift between the brothers began before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. It was reported that Prince William was concerned over how fast Harry and Meghan’s relationship was developing.

The brothers’ relationship was reportedly strained even further following the infamous Oprah interview last year.

During the interview, Prince Harry said William was “trapped” within the royal system. It is a statement that William was reportedly furious about.

The royal expert continued, saying that things seem to be going right for William at the moment. However, he doesn’t have Prince Harry in his life at the moment.

What other news is there on Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘feud’?

William and Harry haven’t seen much of each other recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal expert continued, saying that the Duke of Cambridge always had a plan in place. He said that his plan to go from a prince to a father to a future king has gone well.

However, Larcombe says that the one thing not going well for him – his relationship with Harry – is “deeply upsetting”.

Read more: Prince Harry in ‘regular contact’ with Charles but relationship with William ‘strained’

However, Larcombe believes that Harry and William can repair their relationship.

“These are brothers that glued together as they lost their mother, they went through that bereavement and as is quite clear they dealt with it in different ways but they were very close,” he said.

He then went on to say the longer the rift continues, the only people missing out are William and Harry.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.