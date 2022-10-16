We’ve got some bad news for Prince William, one year after he was crowned the world’s sexiest bald man of 2021.

This year the prince has been dethroned by Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel.

The Prince of Wales is no longer the world’s sexiest bald man (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William news: Royal crowned world’s sexiest bald man 2021

According to research conducted by Longevita last year, Prince William was deemed the world’s sexiest bald man.

The Prince of Wales had the most online searches accompanied by the word ‘sexy’.

I should be number one by default because Prince William is only bald on top!

He was closely followed by celebrities such as Jason Statham and Mike Tyson.

Celebrities including Mike Tyson and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Twitter last year to weigh in on the results.

The retired boxer said: “I should be number one by default because Prince William is only bald on top!”

The results also angered some die-hard Jason Statham fans.

One user argued: “I do love Prince William but come on, Jason Statham is clearly the sexiest bald man on the planet.”

2022’s sexiest bald man revealed

This year, however, Prince William has been knocked from the top spot by none other than bald hunk Vin Diesel, who scored an impressive 6.46/10.

Vin Diesel is an actor, director, producer and screenwriter.

He is best known for his role as Dominic Torretto in The Fast and The Furious franchise.

Instead, the Prince now comes in at fifth place with a score of 6.13/10, overtaken by Pitbull, Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci.

Reboot conducted another study, this time with a refined methodology (Credit: Reboot)

This year’s research, conducted by Reboot, looked at factors such as facial golden ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height.

It also looked at the supposed ‘shine factor’ of each man’s bald head.

On its website, Reboot states this was done by “transforming images of each contender into the standard RGB spectrum.

“An inverse power curve was then applied before multiplying the RGB values by their respective coefficients.

“We were then left with a figure, measured in cd/m2, which showed just how shiny each celebrity’s head is.”

The researchers also collected and analysed around 2.45 million tweets dating from 2017 onwards to determine public opinion.

Reactions on social media

However, it seems that no matter who is at the top of the list, people will still have a problem with it.

Many have taken to Twitter this week to express their thoughts on this new list of the world’s sexiest bald men.

One Twitter user said: “Who is in charge of this list?!”

“So you’re telling me people would rather prefer Vin over Dwayne Johnson?!” said another.

A third expressed: “Why was Prince William ever on there?”

“Personally, @TheRock wins the sexiest baldie. Even my bf agrees,” said another.

“I’m certainly no oil painting, to be honest, but Prince William making the top 10 needs to be investigated,” they added.

