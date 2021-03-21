Friends of Prince William have revealed Harry’s claims that the Duke of Cambridge is “trapped” are news to him.

In his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry said that he felt “trapped” within the system of the monarchy.

However, he could escape – unlike his father Prince Charles and brother William.

But friends have today (March 21) confirmed that escaping is the furthest thing from William’s mind.

What did friends say about William being ‘trapped’?

Those close to the second in line to the throne told the Sunday Times Harry’s comments were “way off the mark”.

They insisted William does not see it that way.

In fact, they said: “He has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”

They did admit, though, that William’s head was “all over the place” following news of the explosive interview and claims against the royal family.

Prince William news: Harry DID blindside the Queen

The friends claimed that William was upset with Harry and Meghan over the surprise launch of their Sussex Royal website ahead of the so-called Sandringham summit.

He was said to be furious that they had hit back at the Queen’s decree that they could no longer use the word royal in a statement on their website.

The friend revealed: “That was it for William, he felt they’d blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way.”

He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.

However, in the run up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding the friends did say that William acted as a mediator when it came to tensions in the Kensington Palace household.

He was called “every time there was a drama” such as a staff member “on the verge of quitting”.

It’s said he would try to “personally” sort it out.

William does miss his brother, friends reveal

Despite everything that’s gone on between them, the friends say that William does miss his brother.

It has now been a year since Harry left for a life across the pond with Meghan and Archie.

The friend said once William had “got over the anger”, he was left with the “absence of a brother”.

The pair used to share everything about their lives – an office, a foundation and met up almost every single day.

However, despite his future looking “different” because of the choices Harry has made, William is “intent” that the brothers’ relationship will one day heal.

The friend concluded: “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

