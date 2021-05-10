In Prince William news, the Duke reportedly endures moments where he lacks confidence about his royal future.

A royal insider has claimed the Duke of Cambridge ‘feels the pressure’ of being second-in-line to the throne.

And the claims, made in a US tabloid, also include that William escapes from it all by heading to the south west of England.

Does William feel ‘trapped’?

The claims comes after Prince Harry indicated William feels ‘trapped’ in his role within the monarchy.

He made the extraordinary remarks during his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Friends later briefed The Sunday Times to say that Harry’s comments were “way off the mark”.

But these latest remarks – made anonymously to US Weekly – suggest William’s enormous future job may indeed weigh on him.

What has the royal insider reportedly claimed about Prince William in the news?

The source is reported to have said: “William was educated from the very earliest age about the crucial role he would play within the monarchy.

Of course he has moments of self-doubt.

“He’s always known what is expected of him when he’s eventually crowned King… He’s human and of course he has moments of self-doubt.

“And he has times where he and Kate want to drop out of sight so they’ll escape to Cornwall and recharge their batteries.”

‘Expectations of William and William’s expectations’

The unnamed insider also reportedly adds that William found handling publicity easier than Harry when they were younger.

That’s despite the first-born brother reportedly still finding dealing with the limelight uncomfortable.

However, the publication goes on to claim he accepts it is a fundamental part of his role.

‘His grandmother’s grandson’

The same Sunday Times briefing from March, however, emphasised that William is dedicated to the duty bestowed to him by birth.

Those close to him said at the time: “[William] has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role.

“He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”

However, while William’s path may be set, the brothers may not be crossing each other’s any time soon.

It was reported over the weekend that Harry will travel from the US to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana in July.

But it has been claimed the brothers’ alleged rift has not been mended – and they may make separate speeches during the occasion.

