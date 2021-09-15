Prince William stunned royal fans as he attended The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards last night in latest news about the royals.

The Duke of Cambridge joined the likes of David Beckham, Kate Garraway and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the awards ceremony.

William, 39, looked dashing in a velvet tuxedo jacket with matching loafers and fans couldn’t get enough of his look.

William sent royal fans wild with his appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news

Taking to Twitter, one person gushed: “Handsome Prince William!” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Another wrote: “So handsome and elegant (as always).”

One admitted: “I actually gasped a little when I saw him in that velvet jacket.”

William attended The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, during the event, William honoured West Midlands Ambulance paramedics Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave.

The pair had won the 999 Hero award after they were stabbed whilst on duty.

Deena and Mick were called out to a property to check on a man’s welfare but shortly after arriving, they used their emergency alert to say they had been stabbed.

Last night, William said: “Every day our emergency services deal with high-pressured, challenging situations.

David also attended the awards ceremony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did William say?

“When most of us would, quite naturally, turn away and seek safety, our emergency responders rise to the occasion — running straight towards the danger to provide vital and often life-saving support.

“Very modestly, they will tell you that this does not make them heroes, and it is all done in the name of duty.”

The father-of-three added: “In times like these, they must face their deepest fears and find the most astonishing level of courage to overcome the obstacles in front of them.

“And that is truly heroic.

“The winners of this award faced just such a situation, but I am delighted to say they survived and are here this evening.”

